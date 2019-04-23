HBO

Gendry was Arya Stark’s first crush (dating all the way back to season two) and also, after the most recent episode of Game of Thrones, the first person she slept with. He might also be the only person she sleeps with. “We’re probably going to die soon. I want to know what it’s like before it happens,” Arya tells Gendry, because nothing gets a Stark going like imminent death. Sophie Turner loved it, as did Thrones fans, and Williams noted that everyone on set was “respectful.” But because “no one wants to make you feel uncomfortable,” she actually felt “more uncomfortable, because no one wants to look at anything that they shouldn’t look at, which in turn makes you feel like you look awful.”

Speaking of uncomfortable: Williams had to imagine her family — her real-life family, not her chill on-screen sister — watching her having sex.

“if u feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too,” the New Mutants actress tweeted about her pre-Battle of Winterfell tryst, adding “ahahakillmeehehe,” which I think means “awkward” in Dothraki. Meanwhile, Joe Dempsie’s family is used to this kind of thing. He was on Skins, after all.

Acting is a weird profession.

Hopefully Emilia Clarke gave Williams some pointers.