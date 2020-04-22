Donald “Just A Threat” Glover recently released a surprise album, but that hasn’t quelled the excitement for Atlanta‘s long-awaited third and fourth seasons. In addition to being a great depiction of the music industry, the show’s filled with uncomfortably funny moments that crash into harsh depictions of reality. This subversive approach often leans into surreal scenes that viewers can rattle off by memory. Atlanta is an alternate universe where an alligator struts out of a house to The Delfonics, a Black “Justin Bieber” exists, and a celebrity runs over people in an invisible car. It’s a place where a character harvests diaper urine for a drug test after fielding pressure to prove her “Value” as a woman. It’s fired off an unexplained cutaway (now known as The Tobias GIF) of a kid wearing whiteface. The show brings its tumultuous absurdity to a frequent simmer, and most of all, Atlanta is never afraid to mine difficult truths for dark humor.

A dazzling series, Glover’s brainchild confronts the world’s harshness by finding humor in it. From the very first episode, the show knew exactly how to interweave the surreal within the real. And it tried to warn us, repeatedly, of what was to come in terms of those blurred lines between reality and the absurd, which somehow helps the show feel more authentic and hyper-real. It’d be impossible to adequately pay tribute to all examples of this brilliant (and frequently blatant) toeing of that line, but some notable instances do invite discussion.

Take Nutella sandwich man, for example, who introduced us to the Atlanta version of surreal-reality right out of the gate. We didn’t know what was coming when we first met Ahmad White (and didn’t even know his name). Through Ahmad, the show told us to question what we see before confirming that, in fact, sh*t is real. At first, yes, it only seemed trippy when Donald Glover’s Earn encountered Ahmad, who evaporated in a dreamlike way, though his sandwich lingered in the bus as evidence of his presence. However, Ahmad re-surfaced (as a probable snake-oil salesman with a revealing 1-800 number) weeks later in the groundbreaking “B.A.N.” episode while popping into a commercial to declare, “You may know me from your dreams.”

This moment gives pause, as if to further blur the lines between dreams and waking life, but Atlanta viewers learned that surreal sh*t is merely a part of life for Earn, Paper Boi, and Darius. On any given day, the trio might bear witness to a disturbingly casual instance of jail-based violence against the mentally ill, or worse (as we’ll discuss soon). Well, the rest of the experimental “B.A.N” kept rolling with the concept, with a faux-talk show spiraling into fake commercials laced with razor-sharp commentary. It culminated with a taped segment (about a man who’s undergoing a “full racial transition”) that oozed shades of Rachel Dolezal from our own world. Like many Atlanta episodes, this one was largely devoid of plot but still managed to push the show forth into new territory.

The Seinfeld-esque abandonment of plot works well in Atlanta, but this will never be a show about nothing. It’s often really about trying to tread water — a substantial quest, especially when it comes to Glover’s Earn. After all, “Jacket” wasn’t simply about the superficial chase for an unspectacular item of clothing but revealed a sad truth about Earn’s desperation. The jacket, we learn, might contain the key to his living quarters — a storage unit — a brutal underscoring that that mirrors our fear of homelessness and hunger. One surreal image after another plagued this episode, including a real doozy.

I’m not talking about the cows, man, although the cows were definitely a thing. As Earn troubled over his situation, folks did assemble for a certain fast-food chain’s Free Chicken Sandwich Day. But that’s not even the most insane thing coming down this path. Rather, we watched SWAT team members act utterly oblivious after riddling a man to death with bullets for no apparent reason. And they could. not. believe. that Earn would want to check the man’s jacket pocket (the nerve!) after they’d coldly taken him out. In the aftermath, the trio couldn’t even muster up shock at what they witnessed, which Paper Boi offhandedly labels as “crazy” but Darius admits, was kind of “cool.”