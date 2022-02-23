In a little over a month, the long-awaited third season of Donald Glover’s Atlanta will premiere on FX, almost four years since the last season aired. Ahead of the new episodes, which are predominantly set in London, Stephen Glover, Donald’s brother, recalled that the cast and crew of the show were racially profiled while shooting scenes in London. One of the harassers claimed the group was carrying guns with them. But now Donald has clarified what he meant.

that "racially abused" headline about us is lame. the story is tru. but we were all laughin tellin it. — donald (@donaldglover) February 22, 2022

“He’s making a reference that we all have hammers, and we can just break into this place, which we kind of ignored,” Donald said during a TCA press tour. Atlanta co-writer Stefani Robinson added, “It was so insulting but not insulting at the same time because it took us five minutes to fully understand.” Naturally, the story made its way around social media, but according to Donald, the cast and crew of Atlanta didn’t take the situation as seriously as everyone else did. “That ‘racially abused’ headline about us is lame,” Donald wrote in a tweet. “The story is tru. but we were all laughin tellin it.”

Donald’s clarification comes after it was confirmed that Atlanta would come to an end after its fourth season. The news was shared by FX chairman John Landgraf, who said that the third and fourth seasons of Atlanta have already been shot.