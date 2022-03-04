Is ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 The Last Season Of The Show?

FX’s hit series Atlanta has been on a major hiatus over the last few years, and fans were beginning to wonder if it would ever come back. Finally, we got a first look at the third season, which is right around the corner. But with such a long gap between the seasons, many fans were wondering if this would be the last season with the Atlanta crew.

The good news is that the upcoming season of the hit show isn’t the last! But the bad news is that the end is coming. Season three and season four will air later this year, with the fourth season wrapping up the series for good. The two seasons were shot back to back last summer, and they will air in the same way, with season three beginning March 24th on FX (and the following day on Hulu), and the fourth and final season later this fall.

“After a four-year absence, we’re graced with the return of Atlanta. Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of the series,” FX chairman John Landgraf said earlier this year. “The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall. The new season is everything you’d expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

So, while the show is coming to an end, we still have a few more months and probably some pretty wild storylines to get through, as the third season was infamously shot in the strange land of Europe.