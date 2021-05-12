Aubrey Plaza and Danny DeVito will be lending their voices to a new horror comedy series for FXX. From creator Darcy Fowler, Little Demon will star Plaza as a single mom trying to steer clear of her baby’s daddy who also happens to be the Devil. DeVito will voice the Dark Lord of the Underworld in the animated comedy that’s executive produced by Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon.

Here’s the official synopsis for Little Demon from FXX:

Thirteen years after being impregnated by the Devil (Danny DeVito), a reluctant mother (Aubrey Plaza) and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul. Aubrey Plaza serves as an executive producer along with Fowler, Kirschner, Valla, Dan Harmon, Jersey Films 2nd Avenue’s Jake, Lucy, and Danny DeVito, and ShadowMachine (Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley).

Plaza is coming off critically-acclaimed roles in Hulu’s Happiest Season and her latest film, Black Bear, which earned her praise back in December from her Funny People co-star Adam Sandler. While interviewing Plaza for Interview magazine, Sandler couldn’t help but gush about her work in the disturbing thriller before getting down to the Q&A.

“This movie is unbelievable. Your performance killed me,” Sandler said. “I loved you in it. I couldn’t believe what I saw. This is just a monumental performance. People are going to be so excited seeing this. You dove in there so deep.”