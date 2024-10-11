Aubrey Plaza is a huge basketball fan. She also loves doing bits. On Thursday, she got to combine her passions during game one of the 2024 WNBA Finals between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty.

In the fourth quarter, as the Lynx began to stage their stunning comeback, the Megalopolis actress appeared on the Barclays Center jumbotron. She pretended to read a book before realizing she was on screen. All those years on Parks and Recreation taught how her to look directly at the camera.

You can watch that moment here.

Earlier this year, Plaza tore her ACL while playing basketball. “I feel for Aubrey Plaza. She came this weekend with a healthy knee,” commentator Ryan Ruocco said during the WNBA All-Star Game. “She’s leaving with a torn ACL, thanks to a hardy game of knockout at the [Phoenix] Mercury practice facility.”

The Agatha All Along star (and former Pistol Shrimp) also shared photos on Instagram of her sitting courtside with crutches. “How it started… how it went… Nothing can stop us!” she wrote. “Thank you @wnba for hosting such an amazing weekend and taking such good care of me and my busted knee. Such a great game. See you in paris (no).”

As always, Plaza understands the assignment.