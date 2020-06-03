Not long after Lori Loughlin was arrested during the Operation Varsity Blues scandal, reports began pouring in that the actress would be booted from her well-known role as Aunt Becky on Netflix’s Fuller House while she awaited trial for the college-bribing scheme. And sure enough, Loughlin was missing from the final episodes when they began streaming on Tuesday.

As a nod to younger Fuller House fans who presumably have no idea about the college scandal or the media circus caused by Loughlin and her influencer daughter Olivia Jade, the show did provide casual explanation for Aunt Becky’s absence before wrapping up its fifth and final season. Via Entertainment Weekly:

In the episode titled “Be Yourself, Free Yourself,” Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) is seen in a pickle of his own when he tries to turn a playdate into an investigation as to who bit his daughter Pamela. “You don’t think you should run this by Aunt Becky first?” D.J. (Candace Cameron Buree) asked. “Becky is in Nebraska helping out her mother,” Jesse said. “I don’t want to bother her with a tiny little thing like this.”

And that was Aunt Becky’s big sendoff: “She had to go help her mom,” which Entertainment Weekly notes is also how her character was written off of The Hallmark Channel’s frontier drama When The Heart Calls.

But Aunt Becky wasn’t the only character who got a passing nod during Fuller House‘s last batch of episodes. The Olsen Twins have been notably absent from the revival series despite Stamos’ efforts to convince at least one of them to come back for a quick cameo as Michelle, which never materialized, and it seems like the sugary-sweet show got tired of playing nice about it, according to Bustle.

While preparing for a triple wedding with DJ and Stephanie, Kimmy Gibler (Andrea Barber) takes the final shot at the Olsen Twins’ absence with the following line: “Hey, how long are you going to keep Michelle’s bike? If she hasn’t come for it by now, she’s not coming.” As if that wasn’t enough, Barber then turns and winks directly into the camera just to make it very clear that audiences shouldn’t hold their breath for a surprise Michelle appearance.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)