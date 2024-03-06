It’s not uncommon for Netflix to renew a show for multiple seasons, which they’ve done before with Emily In Paris and Stranger Things, but it does seem a little unexpected to quickly renew a show with iffy reviews. But Avatar: The Last Airbender is not going down without a perfectly choreographed fight!

Netflix announced today that the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender will be getting not one but two more seasons to close out the full series. The show has been sitting atop the Netflix Top Ten since its release on Feb 22nd and has pulled in nearly 41.1 million views.

The Avatar will return!! Seasons 2 & 3 of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER are coming! pic.twitter.com/NDxSDP7kZE — Netflix (@netflix) March 6, 2024

Despite its popularity, critics have been less excited about the series, which is the second adaptation since M. Night Shyamalan’s universally panned feature film. Still, the numbers and the nostalgia appeal are both there, so it makes sense that Netflix wants to double down on it. Here is the official synopsis for the first season:

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER, follows a young Air Nomad named Aang, as he reawakens to a world ravaged by war. Together with his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, he embarks on an action-packed quest to take his rightful place as the next AVATAR.

You can stream the first season of Avatar now on Netflix, or you can tune into the animated series, which is also on Netflix. Or, take a stab at the live-action film which is streaming for free on SlingTV!