As Netflix recently revealed in The Umbrella Academy‘s second-season trailer, the show goes back in time to 1960s Dallas. The siblings get separated slightly in the timeline, and Five lands on the brink of nuclear apocalypse, so they must all find each other (again) and save the world (again). The historical backdrop provides plenty of fuel for the show to branch out in relevant directions, but there’s also a cute revelation — and perhaps a nod to The Mandalorian‘s The Child — with the inclusion of Baby Pogo,.

Pogo, of course, is the hyper-intelligent talking chimp who’s comparable to Bruce Wayne’s butler, Alfred Pennyworth, and a motion-capture creation played by Adam Godley. However, it’s fair to say that there were some — SPOILER ALERT — mixed feelings about Pogo’s role last season. He was regarded mostly positively, for sure, but it was difficult to reconcile whether Pogo was entirely benevolent when he was complicit in Sir Reginald Hargreeves’ maneuverings and secrecy. Later in the season, the chimp clearly felt terrible about helping to conceal Vanya’s powers over the years, and he ended up dying as part of her rage tour, which I feel solidified some goodwill towards him since, you know, he ended up paying the price for staying silent in a tragic way.

The lure to revisit Pogo in Season 2 must have been too much to resist, but it’s not like this didn’t happen without warning. The trailer showed a shadowy glimpse of a young chimp, and now, Netflix has revealed a first official look at the little guy.

Pretty damn cute. The Umbrella Academy returns for Season 2 on July 31.