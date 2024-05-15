Baby Reindeer made streaming waves that continue reverberating, given the gut punch of a based-on-real-life story from Richard Gadd. Although the creator and star of the series has had to address the unpleasant side-effects (and those have continued) of becoming an overnight sensation, he’s also fielding positive effects, some of which have, in his words, “blew my mind.”

This has included praise from a wicked scared Stephen King, who uttered a telling “BABY REINDEER: Holy sh*t.” Additionally, Gadd recently revealed that he did catch wind of Cardi B’s reaction, and there’s a celebrity response that had Gadd even more floored, as he told Hollywood Reporter:

“There’s been some crazy stuff… The one that meant the most to me along with the Pogues was actually John Cena. He sent me a private video talking about the show and how much he liked it. I’m a big wrestling fan and a big John Cena fan, so that kind of blew my mind. It meant a lot to me.”

Not only is Gadd hearing from those he admires, he’s also unable to hang out and have a quiet bite at pubs anymore. He also revealed that, while recently traveling to Los Angeles for press-related duties, that pilots on his plane came out of the cockpit to bid greetings to him. “I still don’t think of myself as famous,” he admitted, but Gadd should probably get used to the idea.

