What Is ‘Baby Reindeer’ Creator And Star Richard Gadd’s Next Project?

Netflix’s Baby Reindeer probably won’t receive a second season because, well, have you watched? The subject matter not only resembles Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You — which was likewise brilliant — that aired on HBO in 2020. Coel only saw fit to create a single season, which acted as an meditation of sorts to her real-life trauma that revolved around rape and sexual consent. For obvious reasons, Baby Reindeer (which is based upon a one-man stage performance from Gadd) follows a similar tone laced with dark comedy, and both series are difficult watches but rewarding at the same time.

Gadd, like Coel, is ready to move on with his next chapter, life and career-wise. Deadline now reports that Gadd has scored new representation due to his Netflix (limited) series’ success, and he’s already full-speed ahead with a greenlit BBC series:

Gadd also recently received a series order from the BBC for his original six-part drama Lions, which explores two estranged brothers across decades finding their way back to each other. The series is set and will be filmed around Glasgow.

The Scottish comedian struck a poignant chord with his Netflix run, so viewers will no doubt be waiting to see his next project. In the meantime, Gadd hopes that his audience will stop over-speculating about the identity of certain characters from Baby Reindeer. If you would like to witness the trending series, it’s currently streaming (with trigger warnings) on Netflix.