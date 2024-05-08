Baby Reindeer has led to plenty of rampant speculation during its multi-week takeover of the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list (the series is working towards the list’s all-time version, too). Creator and star Richard Gadd has already begun work on his next series while asking viewers to please stop doing the armchair-detective thing regarding the true identities of the depicted abusers. However, the claimed real-life “Martha” did come forward to threaten legal action over the limited series and has further identified herself to the public after claiming of Gadd, “He’s using Baby Reindeer to stalk me now… I’m the victim. He’s written a bloody show about me.”

Well, you might not be surprised to learn that Piers Morgan has decided to interview “Martha” (real name Fiona Harvey) on his Piers Morgan Uncensored program. He blasted out a tweet that read, “*WORLD EXCLUSIVE* The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show. Fiona Harvey wants to have her say & ‘set the record straight.’ Is she a psycho stalker?”

Nobody ever accused Piers (who will air the interview on Thursday) of taking the sensitive approach to TV interviews, and responses to his tweet are ribbing him with variants on the misspelled “sent from iPhone” message and also wondering if Piers gave Harvey his phone number. Oh boy.

Back to Gadd, though. He recently spoke at a TV Academy event for Emmy consideration purposes, and he revealed what it was like to realize the show’s word-of-mouth success after releasing on April 11. He suggests that he felt a therapeutic effect:

Gadd said catharsis has come thanks to the “unbelievable response” the show has received in recent weeks. “I always believed in the show and I really loved it, and I thought it would be maybe sit as maybe a little cult, artistic gem on the Netflix platform maybe,” he said. “But then overnight it was crazy. It felt like I woke up one day and everyone was watching it.”

Additionally, Netflix has spoken on Baby Reindeer via Senior Director of Policy (UK and Ireland) Benjamin King, who defended the series to UK Parliament while stating that Clerkenwell Films and Netflix was careful to take “every reasonable precaution in disguising the real-life identities of the people involved in that story.”

Baby Reindeer is currently streaming on Netflix.