Do you want murder stormtroopers with Baby Yoda? Sure, we all do.

Back in February, Twitter user Nanobuds delighted The Mandalorian fans with a short video highlighting his impressive Star Wars: Battlefront II mod that transformed BB-8 into a deadly bassinet-riding Baby Yoda. With its realistic graphics and adorable violence, the video became a viral hat that promoted Nanobuds to go back and not only refine the mod, but make it playable for PC players:

“I started this as a joke mod but it ended up being pretty cool,” Nanobuds said about the creation. “He looks wacky on the frontend- There is nothing I can do about this. I can’t change the animations to make BB8’s arm or wire go away. Everything is fine in-game though.”

According to the release notes, the mod is “online safe” because it doesn’t affect gameplay, but Polygon warns that the use of mods always carries a risk of being banned by Electronic Arts. Is mowing down opponents with Baby Yoda worth it? That’s for players to decide.

As for fans who are hoping to see “The Child” (Baby Yoda’s official name) wield a more Jedi appropriate weapon, Giancarlo Esposito recently teased “epic lightsaber action” in season two of The Mandalorian. Baby’s probably not wielding the weapon, though:

“Major, major, epic, epic lightsaber action happening on this show,” Esposito said (via Comic Book). “And I should mention that I’m the only character in this first season who was able to be honored with having that lightsaber. So it feels wonderful.”

The mod also arrives just in time for an avalanche of Baby Yoda merchandising. Toy Fair 2020 featured a cornucopia of “The Child” toys ranging from action figures of every conceivable size to plush animatronics that’ll make it feel like the Yoda Baby never left you. The cuteness will be with you… always.

Watch a video of the playable Baby Yoda Battlefront II mod below:

(Via Polygon, Comic Book)