The highly anticipated second season of The Mandalorian arrives in October, and this time around, the Disney+ hit is going all-in with the Baby Yoda merchandise, including an adorable, life-size LEGO set.

In an incredible move that no doubt left millions of toy sales on the table, Lucasfilm kept the social media-shaking reveal of Baby Yoda (officially known as “The Child”) under wraps by holding off on merchandise featuring the tiny Jedi until he made his streaming debut. But now that the cat’s out of the bag, Disney and Lucasfilm are free to go buck-wild slapping the little green guy on anything and everything.

Probably the most impressive piece of sweet Baby Yoda merch is a new life-size statue for LEGO, which will be released on October 30, the same day that The Mandalorian season two debuts. You can scope out The Child LEGO set below:

Here’s the official production description straight from LEGO:

Turn the cuteness factor up to the max with this LEGO® Star Wars™ The Child (75318) build-and-display model. Authentic details of this popular character, affectionately known as Baby Yoda, are recreated in LEGO style, with posable head, ears and mouth for different expressions, plus the Child’s favorite toy – a gearshift knob (element included) – for it to hold just like it does in Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

In other Mandalorian news, Giancarlo Esposito recently sat down with PEOPLE, where he may have revealed that the beloved bounty hunting show will wrap up its story after four seasons. Esposito also dropped a hint on when fans can expect some answers on all things Baby Yoda.

“We’re living in a universe that is huge and there’s so much to explore,” Esposito said. “So I think this show is going to lay the groundwork for the depth and breadth that’s gonna come in season 3 and season 4, where you’re really gonna start to get answers.”