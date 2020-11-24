Is it weird to anyone else that macarons exist in Star Wars? Maybe they’re not actually “macarons” — they could be called some Star Wars-y thing, like “round treat” — but come on, they’re macarons. It’s like when the lizard shows up in The Empire Strikes Back: it breaks the reality of a universe otherwise filled with weird aliens and wacky droids. This is not a complaint, mind you, because if macarons didn’t exist, then we wouldn’t have gotten the adorable scene in last week’s episode of The Mandalorian, “Chapter 12: The Siege,” where Baby Yoda uses the Force to steal the space-cookies from a kid… and pukes blue on himself. It’s disgusting but adorable, and it’s for sale.

Williams-Sonoma is selling an officially-licensed 12-pack of “Nevarro Nummies Macarons” for $49.95, plus shipping (this will be a fine edition to the annual Hater’s Guide). “Inspired by a sweet moment when a young Nevarro student debated sharing his treats with the Child, 21st-century artisans in California have created these ethereal French-style almond macarons capturing the essence of this scene with Nevarro Nummies. For authentic galactic flavor, each exquisite treat is artfully hand-piped with a rich, creamy vanilla filling,” the description reads. It’s the perfect gift for your Star Wars fan in your life (that you can also make at home for like 20 bucks).

Be sure to pair the blue macarons with blue milk and blue water eggs.

(Via Williams-Sonoma via CBR)