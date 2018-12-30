Netflix

Aside from the smash Sandra Bullock hit, Bird Box, the most talked about program on Netflix this holiday season has been the choose-your-own adventure Black Mirror movie called Bandersnatch. Bandersnatch has reportedly left a number of viewers overwhelmed by choices, while some devoted viewers have run through a number of endings to the standalone entry and have actually discovered a game that can be played.

Fans of the series may be wondering, however, if Bandersnatch represents the entirety of the fifth season of the Charlie Brooker series. After all, with all the endings and permutations available, the amount of content produced in that single episode could very well constitute an entire season of television.

However, the good news is, there will be a full-on fifth season. The bad news is: It may be awhile. “We’re doing more optimistic episodes and stories, rather than just dystopian and negative ones,’ Brooker told the NYTimes. ‘We want to keep the show interesting for us.” Brooker, however, was less clear about when the rest of the fifth season episodes would arrive, saying that “Bandersnatch” consumed all of their attention this year.

At the very least, we can expect the season to arrive sometime in 2019, according to a Netflix statement. In the meantime, viewers will have to settle for digesting more of “Bandersnatch,” which is already producing a number of fun fan theories, such as one that suggests the episode is actually a sequel to another Black Mirror episode, “White Bear.”

