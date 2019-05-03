The Rundown: ‘Barry’ Is Now The Best Sunday Night TV Show

HBO

ITEM NUMBER ONE — The champ is here

Sunday nights are absolutely slammed with good television. You’ve got a fun and stylish assassin drama in Killing Eve at 8 p.m. When that ends, you’ve got Game of Thrones and Billions at 9 p.m., one of them the biggest show in the world — a cultural phenomenon that lights up social media and dominates conversations for the rest of the week, a twisting tale of deceit and hubris and power struggles — and the other a marginally popular show about some dragons. And later the same night, you’ve got the final season of Veep, one of the best comedies of the decade and still our sharpest political satire. It’s nuts. My DVR is giving me the evil eye right now because it knows today is Friday and it’s going to have to work soon.

Here’s the crazy part: None of those shows, all of them good to great and better than just about anything else on television right now, are the best Sunday night show right now. The best show on Sunday nights is Barry.

Barry was really good in its first season. It was the rare show that knew almost exactly what it was from the jump. It wasted very little time in setting up its premise. Barry (Bill Hader) is a hitman who is super-skilled at his job but is starting to hate it. He goes to Los Angeles for a contract and stumbles into an acting class and catches the bug. The rest of the season follows him as he tries and fails to escape his old life and start over. It’s funny and sad and intense in moments and extremely silly in others. This is where I post a picture of the best character on television right now, NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan), the aggressively pleasant and sweet Chechen crime figure who hires Barry and really wants to be his best friend. We love NoHo Hank.

The second season is past its halfway point now, with only three of its eight episodes remaining, and it is really leaning into the darkness. Things are occasionally very bleak. Barry is not doing great. His plan to leave killing behind and find happiness with his new girlfriend, Sally (Sarah Goldberg), is going to hell in new ways every week. Things are also occasionally very weird. In the most recent episode, he was basically blackmailed into a contract killing that went sideways before it even got started and ended with him in a fist fight with a baked taekwondo champion while nursing a stab wound from that man’s apparently superhuman daughter. It was non-stop action for 30 minutes, all choreography and twists and fights, significantly more enjoyable (and visually pleasing) than the big spectacle that aired before it.

I’m not sure where Barry will go to wrap up this season. That’s kind of the fun of it, though. The show has been consistently surprising and thought-provoking for its entire run, from the murderous end of season one to the whole arc with Fuches (Stephen Root) this season. And even as it’s leaned into its darker side in the last few episodes, it’s retained some of the silliness it started with. Barry’s acting teacher, the delightfully named Gene Cousineau, is played by Henry Winkler and I don’t know that anyone is having more fun at their job than Henry Winkler is having on Barry right now. He’s so good, mixing bluster with theatrical grieving with a borderline sociopathic slide toward self-interest. A few episodes ago, NoHo Hank danced. This is where I post a GIF of NoHo Hank dancing.

The important thing to remember in all of this is that things can change. Game of Thrones could redeem itself after its lackluster big battle. Veep can never be counted out. Killing Eve’s cat-and-mouse game could ratchet up a few levels and become intoxicating again, and Billions could do almost anything at this point. A few weeks ago, Paul Giamatti’s character held a press conference to announce that he and his wife practiced bondage and submission and he loves it, and then he promptly won an election for New York Attorney General. Sunday nights are something else right now.

But for now, today, as I sit here typing this, Barry is the king of that particular hill. It’s an impressive feat given the competition. Someone needed to recognize it. That’s all we’re doing here. That and finding more excuses to post images and GIFs of NoHo Hank. Success on both fronts.

ITEM NUMBER TWO — Vanessa Bayer is the greatest

I Think You Should Leave is a new Netflix sketch series from Tim Robinson, formerly of SNL and my beloved but canceled Detroiters. (Watch Detroiters!) The series consists of six 15-minute episodes, which would be a pretty decent selling point on its own if the show weren’t also pretty great. It’s weird as all heck, and sometimes awkward, but mostly it’s just very goofy. You deserve to watch 90 minutes of very goofy comedy in the next week or so, broken up into easily digestible 15-minute segments. You’re doing your best out there. Live a little.

Above, please find a sketch from the show titled “Instagram” that stars fellow former SNL castmember, Vanessa Bayer. Vanessa Bayer is and always has been the best, so it is not exactly surprising to see her sticking her whole damn foot in the sketch. It is a welcome development, though. Watch the whole thing through at least two times. I promise that you’ll never see a group of people taking selfies the same way. It’s been a week for me and I’ve had “gulping down some pig dicks with these bags of meat” zoom into my brain at least three separate times. I feel okay about it.

So, to recap:

Watch I Think You Should Leave

Watch Detroiters

Give Vanessa Bayer her own show

