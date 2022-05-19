Barry is officially returning for a fourth season. HBO announced on Thursday that the dark comedy series starring Bill Hader as hitman-turned-actor (but also still very much a hitman) Barry Berkman has been renewed. However, this time around, Hader will direct all eight of the Season 4 episodes. The actor/creator has stepped behind the camera for a total of nine episodes spread out over the past three seasons, so this will mark the first time he’ll oversee an entire season from start to finish.

Via Variety:

“Bill, Alec and the entire cast and crew delivered an exquisite third season of ‘Barry,’ it’s a masterful blend of laughs and suspense,” says Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “I’m so happy to announce that we are picking up the fourth season.”

According to Variety, production on Season 4 will begin next month, which is an insanely quick turnaround time compared to how long Barry fans had to wait for the third season, which is now halfway through its run. Of course, that’s the double-edged sword of the pandemic. While the shutdowns caused a three-year delay, it also gave Hader and the creative team to write Barry Season 3 and 4 back-to-back. That’s great news for fans of the series, which has taken some wild turns in its latest season.

We won’t spoil anything, but again, Season 3 is only halfway done, and it’s already gone in some very dark and surprising directions. Much like prior seasons, it will almost certainly end on an insane cliffhanger, so it’s nice to know there won’t be long of a wait to see what happens to Barry next.

