FX

Hope you’re enjoying the fourth and current season of the Zach Galifianakis FX comedy Baskets, because there’s not much left. As per Entertainment Weekly, Baskets will conclude its run after its final episode airs on August 22.

Since 2016 the show has followed Galifianakis’ Chip Baskets, an everyman pursuing his dream: the dream is becoming a professional clown. Louie Anderson received an Emmy for playing his sweet and doting but quietly angry mother, Christine. Galifianakis himself scored an Emmy nomination back in 2017.

Baskets was created by Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel, and one Louis C.K. In 2017, the show severed all professional ties with the latter in the wake of the sexual misconduct revelations about him.

It’s not clear, currently, if Baskets is ending because it’s choosing to end or if FX made the decision for it. The station released a glowing, bittersweet statement.

“Over four seasons, Baskets has taken its place among the great FX comedies as an endearing and hilarious look at the dreams and ambition of ‘Chip Baskets’ and his extended, loving family,” the statement read. “This show has been a joy for everyone at FX and we are grateful to Jonathan Krisel, Zach Galifianakis, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly, and the rest of the cast and crew for giving us the gem that is Baskets.”

Anyway, there’s still four episodes left, so enjoy them.

(Via EW)