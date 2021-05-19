In a big move for fans of Batman: The Animated Series, Bruce Timm, who brought the classic Dark Knight cartoon to life, has teamed up with The Batman director Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams for an all-new series. Titled Batman: Caped Crusader, Warner Bros. Animation wants fans to know that new series will not be a sequel to the ’90s staple, but instead, will “once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world.” Via Entertainment Weekly:

“We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City,” Timm, Reeves, and Abrams said in a joint statement. “The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world.”

Along with the press release announcing Batman: Caped Crusader, a new poster was unveiled to promote the series that will appear on both HBO Max and Cartoon Network:

On top of the Batman: Caped Crusader news, Warner Bros. Animation also announced My Adventures with Superman. According to Deadline, that animated series will focus on a “twenty-something” Superman and Lois, voiced by The Boys star Jack Quaid and Alice Lee, respectively, as “as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.”

