Back in 2010, a fuss erupted when the MPAA initially penalized Blue Valentine for containing a scene in which Ryan Gosling’s character gives oral sex to his then-girlfriend, portrayed by Michelle Williams. This was a bizarre move because the scene didn’t even show nudity, and the effect was that it looked like censors wouldn’t allow women to orgasm onscreen. That’s also the vibe that — in a very giggly way — arose when Harley Quinn co-creator Justin Halpern related how, with the upcoming third season of the ultra-violent, raunchy animated HBO Max (previously DC Universe) series, Batman is not allowed to go down on Catwoman.

To recap, Halpern was reflecting upon how there’s more “leeway” with villain characters, and (as he told Variety) of the envisioned oral sex scene, “DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.'” Halpern says that this wasn’t a case of heroes needing to be “just selfish lovers,” but rather, “It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.'”

Say what? Harley Quinn isn’t a kid’s show, not by any stretch of the imagination, and it’s pretty hilarious to fret over Batman being unmarketable for pleasing a woman, of all things to worry about on that show when it comes to crushing heroic reputations. Well, Twitter is enjoying this ruckus very much, and yes, the DJ Khaled jokes are flowing, among other things, like “Why would Batman’s whole bottom face be open if he didn’t do oral, ridiculous.” We don’t deserve these reactions, they’re so good.

Mark your calendars for this upcoming event, because noted chaos king Rob Pattinson might not be able to resist during The Batman press tour:

Also, another word from Justin Halpern: “So uhhhh watch Harley Quinn on HBO Max?” Listen to the man, you won’t be disappointed.

