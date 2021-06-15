Back in 2010, a fuss erupted when the MPAA initially penalized Blue Valentine for containing a scene in which Ryan Gosling’s character gives oral sex to his then-girlfriend, portrayed by Michelle Williams. This was a bizarre move because the scene didn’t even show nudity, and the effect was that it looked like censors wouldn’t allow women to orgasm onscreen. That’s also the vibe that — in a very giggly way — arose when Harley Quinn co-creator Justin Halpern related how, with the upcoming third season of the ultra-violent, raunchy animated HBO Max (previously DC Universe) series, Batman is not allowed to go down on Catwoman.

To recap, Halpern was reflecting upon how there’s more “leeway” with villain characters, and (as he told Variety) of the envisioned oral sex scene, “DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.'” Halpern says that this wasn’t a case of heroes needing to be “just selfish lovers,” but rather, “It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.'”

Say what? Harley Quinn isn’t a kid’s show, not by any stretch of the imagination, and it’s pretty hilarious to fret over Batman being unmarketable for pleasing a woman, of all things to worry about on that show when it comes to crushing heroic reputations. Well, Twitter is enjoying this ruckus very much, and yes, the DJ Khaled jokes are flowing, among other things, like “Why would Batman’s whole bottom face be open if he didn’t do oral, ridiculous.” We don’t deserve these reactions, they’re so good.

Why would Batman’s whole bottom face be open if he didn’t do oral, ridiculous — rb (@RheaButcher) June 14, 2021

BATMAN IN THE BEDROOM: pic.twitter.com/q7DhtJVZBU — mat uses a dozen words where one would do (@MatQBoes) June 15, 2021

All the different Batman incarnates who would go down on Catwoman pic.twitter.com/ztRBUapZLM — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) June 15, 2021

Of course Batman eats pussy, why tf else would he cut his mask like that — Iggy (@Internet_Ghoul) June 15, 2021

My only contribution to this particular discourse is that Adam West Batman absolutely would pic.twitter.com/a5WE2qLB03 — David J Bradley: Proud Asexual (@DavidJBradley1) June 15, 2021

Sorry I was traveling yesterday and completely missed the debate but I always assumed Batman refused to go down on girls because that way nobody would realize he was actually famed cunnilinguist Bruce Wayne — Myles Hewette (@MyleswithaY) June 15, 2021

And to answer the Batman question: pic.twitter.com/IbW0j925Lv — Mutt Sanders’ Brother (@kungfucornelius) June 15, 2021

my contribution to the batman discourse pic.twitter.com/6csLmuaHPu — Dangus Paul (@MonkeyKingPaul) June 15, 2021

Wanna know what can Ivy do that Batman cant? pic.twitter.com/fZb59IY1wH — Khi tôi chết, hãy chôn tôi với bánh tráng nướng (@peanutnom) June 15, 2021

When I saw Batman was trending, this was not the reason I was expecting… pic.twitter.com/5U0hR6vah6 — Andy (@ImACultHero) June 15, 2021

DC really removed a scene where Batman goes down on Selina bec "heroes don't do that." How do you explain the stellar pussy-eating skill of Sara Lance then?? pic.twitter.com/KKPhx3MOsw — Dain (@bihexualmess) June 15, 2021

Mark your calendars for this upcoming event, because noted chaos king Rob Pattinson might not be able to resist during The Batman press tour:

Looking forward to the part of THE BATMAN’s junket cycle where someone asks Pattinson if his Batman eats pussy and he laughs and says “Of course!” before the PR frantically attempts to shut the whole thing down. Content for DAYS. pic.twitter.com/5GxPuaPJ4k — jof (@tweetbyjof) June 15, 2021

Also, another word from Justin Halpern: “So uhhhh watch Harley Quinn on HBO Max?” Listen to the man, you won’t be disappointed.