Bear Grylls Will Now Torture Himself In A Netflix Interactive Series

Bear Grylls will soon place himself at the mercy of Netflix viewers in a newly announced series, You vs. Wild. This news comes shortly after the streaming giant prepared to double down on interactive content following the success of Black Mirror‘s standalone Bandersnatch effort, which puzzled viewers with a supposed billion permutations. For a few weeks, viewers couldn’t get enough of torturing the poor Stefan character with both cereal choices and life-threatening decisions. When it comes to Grylls, the survivalist who was busted for luxury hotel stays while pretending to rough it, I smell more social media controversy, which means more people tuning into Netflix. Kinda genius, really.

While Grylls will traipse through jungles, mountains, deserts, and forests, viewers will undoubtedly enjoy pulling some strings. Maybe they’ll turn the tables and make him drink his own pee? Well, that may or may not have been actually recorded as a permutation for this series, and Grylls has given no clues while issuing an excited statement to The Wrap:

“I’m so proud to deliver this first-of-its-kind live-action interactive series, really giving viewers an all access pass to explore the world and its landscapes in my boots. The stakes are high in this one!”

The real question remains — will Bear Grylls take or flush those pills? We’ll find out when You vs. Wild launches on April 10. Here’s a sliver of a teaser.