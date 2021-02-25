On top of the slew of content announced for Paramount+, an all-new Beavis and Butt-Head movie is coming to the streaming service. While there’s no release date or plot details for the animated film as of yet, the dim-witted characters did make an “announcement video” where it’s clear they haven’t changed much since the ’90s. The two still do their “huh huh” laugh, smack each other around, and note that their new streaming home as the word “mount” in it.

The new movie will presumably be in addition to the Beavis and Butt-Head revival that’s still on track for Comedy Central. Announced back in July 2020, the new series is being written and produced by creator Mike Judge who also voices the new metalhead. In fact, HBO recently passed on two shows from Judge who is reportedly tied up bringing Beavis and Butthead back to life. “It seemed like the right time to get stupid again,” Judge said in a statement announcing the revival. Via Deadline:

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult Aanimation at Comedy Central,” said McCarthy. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

While the iconic duo don’t look they’ve aged a day in the announcement video for their new movie, the new series sounds like it might go a different route and focus on an older, more mature Beavis and Butthead. If that’s even possible. Here’s how McCarthy described the news series to Vulture shortly after it was announced: “The story that we’re talking about working with Mike is: What happens if they grow up? And what happens if they have kids?”

Wait a minute. Beavis and Butt-Head scored? Huh huh that can’t be right.

