Breaking the law! Breaking the law!

Dust off your nostalgia from your late 1990s nights spent watching MTV. Beavis and Butt-Head, starring those profane and terminally chuckling couch-lovers, are coming back for more. This time around, they’ll appear in a reboot that Comedy Central is calling a “reimagining” of Mike Judge’s seminal MTV animated show. The announcement doesn’t give clues on whether the two leads will still be teenagers (who time traveled?) or if they’ll have finally graduated into adulthood, but Comedy Central stresses that “[t]he Gen X defining leads are back and entering a whole new Gen Z world.”

Judge, who will write, produce, and do voice-over work for his two lead creations, had an excellent statement to offer: “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again.” (Once again, he’s capturing the zeitgeist.) Meanwhile, Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment & Youth Group at Comedy Central, adds that “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

This news arrives not long after Comedy Central’s announcement that another MTV animated series, Daria (whose title character didn’t get along with Beavis or Butt-Head), would receive its own spinoff (called Jodie) that’ll be voiced by Tracee Ellis Ross. As for today’s update, it’ll be interesting to see how the Beavis and Butt-Head franchise will adjust its satirical spin to encompass our current times. In addition, the announcement alludes to spinoffs and specials atop at least two regular seasons of the revamped Beavis and Butt-Head series. It looks like Comedy Central’s getting even more serious about its place in the already plentiful adult animated market.

Fingers crossed for a Cornholio spinoff.