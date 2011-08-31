BEES! BEES! AHHHHHH!!!!

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Holy crap, this CNN report about a house infested with bees will make your skin crawl. There are so many bees that the reporter has to wear a beekeeping suit. The bees go so deep inside the house’s walls that the exterminator guesses that the nest has been growing for TEN YEARS. And I think me and Nic Cage speak for everyone when we say, “NOT THE BEES!!!”

