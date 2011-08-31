BEES! BEES! AHHHHHH!!!!

Holy crap, this CNN report about a house infested with bees will make your skin crawl. There are so many bees that the reporter has to wear a beekeeping suit. The bees go so deep inside the house’s walls that the exterminator guesses that the nest has been growing for TEN YEARS. And I think me and Nic Cage speak for everyone when we say, “NOT THE BEES!!!”
Thanks for posting this on a day when I’ve got the exterminator coming to look at an ant problem. Seriously. Thanks.
This is exactly why you NEVER sublet your place to Bumblebee Man.
Beads?
(I’ve made this comment before, but I never tire of it.)
Doe, I. Swear to you, I was gonna make that exact same comment until I thought to myself “I’m pretty sure that =sve seen that comment before.”
Its a proud day when you realize that you have Warming Glow comments stored in your memory yet still don’t know how to balance a checkbook.
John Doe beat me to the only reason I came into the comments section.
Now who will sting them and walk all over their sandwiches?
Needs the Oprah Bees GIF.
On-Topic: Holy shit that house of bees scares me.
They don’t allow you to have bees in here
Ow, a bee bit my bottom and now my bottom’s big!
I like my women like I like my coffee: covered in bees.
Bees! They’re defending themeselves somehow!
GOB’s not into it
John Doe’s not on board.
I wish someone would comb out some better puns, but really this is apiculturally inappropriate.