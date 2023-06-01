The Last of Us Episode 6
Pedro Pascal’s ‘The Last Of Us’ Co-Star Thinks The Whole ‘Daddy’ Thing Has Gone ‘Too Far’

It was fun for awhile, but the “Pedro Pascal is daddy” phenomenon has reached a tipping point. The Mandalorian actor is still allowed to joke about it (as he did during a giggly conversation with Walmart fashion model Kieran Culkin), but everyone else, especially red carpet journalists, needs to chill.

Even Pascal’s The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey thinks so.

“I very much played into it at the beginning, but now I’m worried it’s gone too far,” she told Vanity Fair. “I don’t know whether he’s still loving it; I need to ask him. He’s a global phenomenon as he should be, because he’s pretty spectacular.” To paraphrase Homer Simpson, the word “daddy” has been said so much, it’s lost all meaning.

Ramsey also teased what to expect from The Last of Us season two, which will cover the second game (as will season three). “It’s darker. It’s really a story about revenge, and a continuation from the first season about the dangers of unconditional love,” she said. The Last of Us season two was originally expected to premiere in 2025, but it might be pushed back to 2026 due to studio executives not paying writers what they deserve.

(Via Vanity Fair)

