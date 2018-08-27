Getty Image

Ben Bailey is an Emmy-award winning TV game show host (Cash Cab), comedian, and cab driver. He is also the host of a podcast called Tall But True and is currently touring the country doing stand-up. Additionally, Cash Cab has returned to The Discovery Channel, airing on Fridays at 7pm EST through the end of September. Ben was nice enough to take some time recently to participate in our 20 questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

A Stella and possibly a McCallan 12, neat.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@wideskyguitars

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

Goliath.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Filet Mignon, medium, grilled asparagus, and mashed potatoes.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Amazon, Musician’s Friend, Marine Depot.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Let It Go” by Ben Bailey & The Triple B Band

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Slow down.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Apartments for rent West Hollywood, CA”

9. Dogs or cats?

DOGS

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Black Sabbath!