The Best Bingeable Mini-Series On Netflix Right Now

A mini-series is much more than just a “10-hour movie.” It’s a self-contained story, one that expands over the course of just a handful of episodes. It has a captivating beginning, a thrilling middle, and (hopefully) a satisfying end. It’s a complete binge-watching experience normally filled with prestige actors and award-worthy storytelling. And Netflix is host to more than its fair share of compelling limited series in every genre. From mind-bending comedies to true crime retellings, period spy dramas and more, here are the best mini-series just waiting to be binged on Netflix right now.

Unbelievable 1 season, 8 episodes | IMDb: 8.5/10 Toni Collette, Merritt Weaver, and Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever star in this mini-series that covers some heavy material. Dever plays Marie, a young woman charged with lying about her sexual assault. Collette and Weaver play the lone female detectives who become invested in her case and search for the truth while trying to prevent her rapist from striking again. It’s an interesting look at how we process trauma, and it’s held up by some powerhouse performances. Add To Netflix Queue When They See Us 1 season, 4 episodes | IMDb: 9/10 Director Ava DuVernay’s limited series about the wrongfully accused men in the Central Park Five case is an emotionally heavy reimagining of a truly tragic event in our history. The series sheds light on racial profiling and corruption in the NYPD as a group of young Black men are targeted for a heinous crime and put on trial with little evidence. It’s a gripping, heartbreaking retelling, but one that feels sadly relevant. Add To Netflix Queue

Godless 1 season, 7 episodes | IMDb: 8.3/10 Written, directed, and created by Scott Frank, who wrote Logan and Out of Sight, Godless, is equal parts a feminist Western and s a show about fathers and sons. The series is set in the 1880s in the small mining town of La Belle, where nearly all of the town’s men have died in a mining accident. Enter Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell), a charming gunslinger on the run from the mentor he double-crossed, Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels), who — along with his crew out desperadoes — had already murdered everyone in another small town for harboring Goode. The series ultimately pits a town of mostly women against a brutal, merciless outlaw gang. Scoot McNairy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Sam Waterston play lawmen, but the standouts in Godless are Downton Abby‘s nearly unrecognizable shotgun-wielding pioneer woman Michelle Dockery and Merritt Wever, a bisexual woman all out of f*cks to give. It’s a tremendously good series buoyed by beautiful cinematography, poetic language, a few great shoot-outs, and fine performances from the entire cast. Add To Netflix Queue London Spy 1 season, 5 episodes | IMDb: 7.5/10 This BBC drama imagines a clandestine love affair between two men from very different worlds. Ben Whishaw plays Danny, a club-loving hedonist who meets Alex (Edward Holcroft) and instantly falls in love. Alex is reserved and mysterious, something Danny only truly realizes when he turns up dead and news breaks that he was a secret intelligence officer. Danny goes looking for his killer and reconciles his love for a man he barely knew in the process. Add To Netflix Queue

Don’t F*** With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer 1 season, 3 episodes | IMDb: 8.1/10 Normally, the internet is a hellscape, but every so often it can be used for good. That’s the case with this tough-to-stomach docuseries about a group of online sleuths who manage to track down a man posting videos of himself killing kittens. Animal abuse is bad enough, but when the word “serial killer” starts getting tossed around, that’s when this thing really picks up. Add To Netflix Queue Maniac 1 season, 10 episodes | IMDb: 7.8/10 Cary Fukunaga’s limited series starring A-listers like Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, and Justin Theroux, is a real mind f*ck. It follows Stone and Hill, who are voluntarily being experimented on using some questionable methods that force them to live out alternate realities. Yeah, we got a headache just typing that but really, who doesn’t enjoy a batsh*t crazy series that keeps you guessing until the very end? There’s a bit of romance, some sci-fi, and even a Lord of the Rings nod in this one — so really, it’s an insane rollercoaster the whole family can enjoy. Add To Netflix Queue

The Pharmacist 1 season, 4 episodes | IMDb: 7.9/10 Netflix has a deep well of riveting docuseries to choose from and yet, this show feels distinctly compelling. Maybe it’s because it follows an everyday hero, a small-town pharmacist named Dan Schneider who, after losing his son to drugs, takes on Big Pharma for its role in the Opioid Crisis. Schneider first finds justice for his son’s death in a drug-related shooting before vowing to protect the countless young people overdosing on Oxycontin in his hometown by investigating the sinister dealings of pharmaceutical companies pushing dangerously addictive painkillers on doctors. It’s the kind of story that would make for an Oscar-winning drama, but it’s even better as a docuseries. Add To Netflix Queue The Spy 1 season, 6 episodes | IMDb: 7.9/10 Sacha Baron Cohen dons a new identity in this limited series for Netflix, but it comes with noticeably fewer laughs than his more famous characters. That’s because Cohen inhabits the identity of an Israeli intelligence agent named Eli Cohen, who served undercover for years in ’60s era Syria assuming the name Kamel Amin Thaabet. Cohen (the operative, not the actor) posed as a wealthy importer/exporter who infiltrated the highest echelons of Syrian government during a dangerous period for the two countries and Cohen (the actor, not the operative) does a bang-up job of delivering his most serious performance to date in this war-time thriller. Add To Netflix Queue