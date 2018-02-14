Last Updated: February 14th
In the world established by Joss Whedon’s famously canceled Firefly television series (which is sadly no longer available on Netflix), the word “shiny” shares a connotation with the word “cool.” So whenever Captain Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds or ship’s mechanic Kaylee Frye utters it in conversation, they’re commending a particular person, place or thing for its awesomeness. That, or they’re being sarcastic — a necessary human trait thankfully not forgotten in the massive fictional future Whedon created. Either way, the co-opted adjective is all too perfect for assessing the 10 best sci-fi shows on Netflix streaming right now.
Anything ascribed to the genre of science fiction typically includes elements like imagined futures, advanced technologies, and life on faraway planets whose constellations are unrecognizable to our own. Despite these pertinent characteristics, however, sci-fi is often cobbled together with fantasy — both for the ease of categorization, and for shows whose plots benefit from their hybridity. Hence why Netflix combines them into the TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy subgenre. Not everything there is straight sci-fi, but after a little digging, a hearty helping of beloved programs and unknown nuggets will come to the fore for you to watch.
So here are the “shiniest” shows that are must watch viewings on Netflix.
Related: The 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies On Netflix Right Now
The Twilight Zone (4 seasons)
Unlike Farscape, the Rod Serling classic didn’t always adhere stringently to the genre boundaries of sci-fi. Elements of fantasy and horror were also thrown into the mix on The Twilight Zone, which made for a rather complex and difficult-to-categorize show. Depending on the episode and its writer, however, the program’s best and most memorable entries almost always featured at least some significant amount of recognizable genre components. Be they miniature aliens terrorizing a single human victim or imagined aliens whose supposed invasion sends the town into a violent panic, The Twilight Zone resides appropriately at the top of Netflix’s sci-fi offerings.
Shiniest Episode: One of the series’ most famous episodes, “Eye of the Beholder” delivers one of Serling’s trademark bits of social commentaries with a significant twist at its conclusion.
Ascension (1 season)
With its tangible basis in the historical reality of President John F. Kennedy’s space-driven administration, the six-part Syfy miniseries Ascension imagines a scenario in which a secret mission was launched by the United States during the ’60s to colonize another planet. This narrative conceit allows for a story that is both retro and futuristic, a pseudo “Mad Men in space” in which a murder sends the ship into a tailspin just over 50 years into its 100-year mission. Of course, like any well-written science fiction television show, Ascension offers a few good twists to tease its viewers along until the very end. Some, like the reality (or lack thereof) of the ship itself as easy to foretell, while others remain hidden.
Shiniest Episode: Because of the ’60s throwbacks, Ascension‘s futurity isn’t all that weird until you reach the fourth episode. That’s when the true nature of Christa Valis (Ellie O’Brien), a child born on board the ship, is revealed — both to the audience, and to the other inhabitants on the USS Ascension.
Renegade was a good show. Silk Stalkings was too. Thems should be on Netflix too.
Look, even way too-derivative as it is, I love Legends of Tomorrow but it should never, ever appear on list of best anything shows. Are there only ten SF shows streaming on Netflix right now?
And Ascension was just terrible.
Firefly sucked.
Holly Cow, The Expanse is a Solar System future fiction story that is better than Star Trek! Is nobody watching it?
+1 The Expanse is the downright shiniest SciFi series on TV
I absolutely loved the first two seasons of The Expanse! I know it’s not on Netflix but it’s the best television Sci-Fi that in years! Although, I looooooved Dirk Gently too.
Interesting read but why limit to Netflix? This is the perfect place to recommend the series Fringe. One of the best. For fans of the mysteries in X-Files, the adventures in Star Trek, Firefly or Lost, Fringe (5 seasons) is highly recommended.
1500 words bro!
Compliments on giving Seaquest DSV some love but I curse you with an eternity of eating nothing but Klingon Gagh for the anti-Enterprise crack.
Just finished watching all of Star Trek TOS and am currently on Enterprise and loving every single minute of it. Though nowhere near as fancy as latter ships, NX-01 and her crew would be my first choice if I could join in the fun and exploration. I do admit that Captain Benjamin Lafayette Sisko is my favorite CO even though I do think the world of Captain Archer.
That said Seaquest DSV is next on my list to get a bit of a break from Star Trek (just finished watching all of the movies on our Ultraviolet account). Then I’ll probably dive into Quantum Leap for another change of pace.
Eureka season 1 is not available on Netflix. Only the last season.
How’re Eureka and Dark Matter? Anyone? I found Firefly and Farscape both to be borderline unwatchable.
I don’t know how Eureka will hold up in a rapid binge since it can rely heavily on a formula, but it’s a good formula. I always found it very charming, and there’s a later episode that features one of the best sci-fi gutpunches I’ve experienced.
Come on now, enterprise was a lot better then deep space nine. and the episode of the final season where they were in the mirror universe was pretty much the best of the series
And I’ll admit it: TOS is borderline unwatchable.
Yes, this is 2 months late, but BLASPHEMY – DS9 was the best ST series by a long shot
Is Futurama no longer on Netflix?
It is and it should be number one on any list it could possibly be a part of (focused on the Fox run of course).
Okay whew, you had Farscape, TOS and Firefly.
Best banter goes to:
[youtu.be]
How do we get Netflix to stream “Babylon 5”?
What is or was B5 (the remake)? Thanks.
B5 (the remake) series was on Netflix several years ago, but then it was dropped … I’m betting it is a licensing issue with the production company. it was my first binge for a series and I absolutely loved it … the ending was done so amazingly well, IMHO. I would love to watch it again.
Would be nice. B5 is so underrated.
Any acknowledgement that “Earth 2” actually existed is a-okay by me …
Ascension is an AMAZING show. Well thought out and it takes a left turn that completely catches you by surprise. The kicker? Only one season and no plans to make another!! Watch it anyway and be prepared to throw things at your TV when it ends!
I’m still angry at how bad that show was.