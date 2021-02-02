What Are The Must-See TV Shows For February?

The realms of TV and film have undoubtedly been affected by the pandemic. Obviously, TV holds a strong advantage because the distribution method (your living room) is much friendlier to the process of avoiding a virus. Still, yes, production halted on all shows for awhile and for many shows for longer than awhile. Things got moving again last fall, and now, we’re seeing the resurgence begin. Yet this won’t be an overnight process. The schedule will really get rolling this spring with new endeavors like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and many returning shows, and heck, even Zack Snyder’s Justice League will technically be a miniseries, not a movie, but February is coming in with some early signs that TV will come roaring back full strength.

So, we’ve dug through the schedule and found the must-see selections for you. These might be, in some cases, “must-try” shows because, who knows, the charisma of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might only go so far for some viewers. Admit it, though, you are curious about how that show will turn out. That intrigue goes a long way, so here are the TV shows that you should at least consider putting on your list.

For All Mankind: Season 2 (Apple TV+, February 18)

Astronaut-Joel Kinnaman returns for what is is easily one of the streaming era’s best space-themed series, which brings alternate-theory twists aplenty, including a version of events where Russia beat America to the Moon. This batch of episodes goes down at the height of the Cold War while space exploration becomes ground central for the U.S. and Soviets as they race to stake claims upon resource-rich areas of the Moon. The characters must also maneuver through the militarization of NASA, which of course will cause tons of space-drama, which I reckon is the #3 most intense type of drama.

Tell Me Your Secrets (Amazon Prime, February 19)

Lily Rabe and Amy Brenneman star in this psychological thriller series about a trio of characters who each harbor a troubling past. There’s a woman who stared into the eyes of a killer, a serial predator who wants redemption, and a grieving mother who believes that she can still find her missing daughter. The series aims to explore the murky lines between victims and perpetrators, and it will need to thread a fine needle to pull off that feat while solving the show’s mysteries. This show has a Gone Girl vibe and promises to be as bingeworthy as HBO’s The Undoing (the presence of Lily Rabe, who played Nicole Kidman’s greatest ally in that show, helps that vibe), so get ready to hear a lot of buzz.

The Walking Dead: Season 10B (AMC, February 28)

Fans of this franchise haven’t seen an episode of the flagship series since last April, and even though Fear the Walking Dead picked up a lot of praise during the gap, there’s nothing like the original with crafty Negan and steadfast Daryl keeping the anti-zombie fires burning. The bad news is that the show will conclude with a super-sized Season 11 in 2022, but the good news is that Daryl and Carol are getting a spinoff, and there will be plenty more of this franchise to fuel Rick Grimes movies and the like. Here, we’ll see the extension of Season 10 with the return of Maggie and Negan’s late wife appearing in his backstory. Real life is colliding with fiction there, since Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s wife, Hilarie, will play Lucille, so that should be a good time.

Canine Intervention (Netflix, February 24)

Bridgerton, this ain’t, and it certainly differs from most of Netflix’s other offerings of late. I didn’t even expect to be reeled in by this series about a California-based K9 dog trainer, Jas Leverette, as he helps owners with their “problem dogs.” Instead, I imagined that this would be an unbearable watch that would make me weepy while wishing that I’d never clicked, but something about this trailer made me suspect differently, and I’m glad to have given it a chance. The charismatic Jas transforms the lives of several dogs, beginning with Lady MacBeth, a three-legged survivor who suffered a gunshot and stood as the very essence of Jas’ motto, “It’s never the dog’s fault, it’s always human error.” These are uplifting journeys for this dog and many others, who received their second chances and worked tirelessly to achieve stunning transformations in the process. Jas’ holistic approach to training works surprising benefits for the humans involved in these stories, too.

Young Rock (NBC, February 17)

Dwayne Johnson’s gotten very real in interviews while discussing his difficult adolescence and young adulthood, but this show will take a comedic stance while focusing on how he hustled his way into wrestling superstardom. Soon enough, he became a household name and rollercoaster-ed toward Hollywood stardom and earned that Franchise Viagra nickname. This series will focus on all of that, but also! Expect to see exploration of The Rock’s presidential semi-ambitions when his character decides to run for office in 2032 with the help of Rosario Dawson and Randall Park.

It’s A Sin (HBO Max, February 18)

This doesn’t promise to be the easiest watch, given that this is an account of the early-1980s AIDS health crisis in London. Still, the series not only examines the horror of the epidemic in an overall sense but, more specifically, upon two gay young men who left home with hope and joy in their hearts, only to confront terrible losses. Their families, friends, and lovers help galvanize the duo as they come together to fight against not only the virus itself but also the prejudices of society at large. It’s a series full of terrible happenings and wonderful people who come together to celebrate the lives of those lost.