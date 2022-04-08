The first time we wrote about Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul potentially making cameos on Better Call Saul was in 2013, nearly two years before the spinoff series premiered. Fifty episodes later, they still haven’t dropped by. Oops!

To be fair, Cranston was spotted on the Saul set and has been teasing an appearance from Walter White for years, so it seemed inevitable. But then came the movie, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and as co-creator Peter Gould said, “I like to think that we don’t have as much of an obligation to have Walt and Jesse back in Better Call Saul because they’re such a great appearance in El Camino.”

So, about that…

“It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?” co-creator Vince Gilligan told Variety ahead of the Saul season six premiere. “You heard it here first.” Tough to misinterpret that, although don’t be surprised if they appear in the background of some scene, like when Abed from Community popped up on Cougar Town. That’s something that rascal Vince Gilligan would do.

Gilligan also told Deadline that his next show is “something really different” from Breaking Bad and Saul. “It’s a remake of [M*A*S*H spinoff] Trapper John, M.D.,” he added. Gilligan was joking, but with his track record, he could find a way to make a gritty reboot of B.J. and the Bear one of the best shows on TV.

