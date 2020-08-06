Better Call Saul has done a phenomenal job of establishing itself as a worthy successor to Breaking Bad, and many would argue that the prequel series is even better than the original. But despite Better Call Saul‘s success in escaping the shadow of Breaking Bad, which is impressive given how closely the shows are tied together, fans are still hoping to catch a glimpse of the man who started it all: high school chemistry teacher turned drug lord Walter White.

In an interview to promote his upcoming Disney+ movie The One and Only Ivan, Bryan Cranston continued to play very coy about the possibility of Walt showing up in the prequel series. However, this time around, he noted his eagerness to reprise his most infamous role and the fact that if it’s going to happen, it better happen quick as Better Call Saul enters its final season. Via Collider:

“I would be in it if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it. I would do it in a second. But it hasn’t happened yet, I can tell you, and we’ll see. I don’t know. There’s one more season to go and we’ll see what happens!”

Working a Walter White cameo into Better Call Saul would be an interesting balancing act. The series is focused on Bob Odenkirk’s character, Jimmy McGill, as he transforms into “criminal lawyer” Saul Goodman, and it takes place a considerable amount of time before Cranston’s White receives his cancer diagnosis and embarks on a life of crime. But if anyone can pull it off, it’s the team behind the Emmy-nominated series.

Interestingly, Better Call Saul wouldn’t be the first time that Cranston reprised his meth-making role. He appeared in several scenes for El Camino, the Netflix movie that caught audiences up with White’s former sidekick Jesse Pinkman as he attempted to buy his way to freedom after the fatal events of the series finale. White fit seamlessly back into the show in that case, although advances in high-definition filming made his bald cap a little too noticeable for some viewers. Gilligan and his team might want to look out for that next time around. If there is a next time. Which, apparently, there might be.

