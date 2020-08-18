I have not re-watched an episode of Breaking Bad since Better Call Saul premiered in 2015 (with the exception of the Netflix movie), but I imagine it’s a weird experience. The wacky lawyer you know and love, Saul Goodman? His name isn’t actually Saul Goodman; he’s Jimmy McGill, a grifter / mail room employee-turned-talented lawyer who had to drink his own pee after becoming a “friend” of the cartel. Also, he might be married to a woman he never mentioned on Breaking Bad. Unless his wife is now dead. And he eventually works at a mall Cinnabon. Like I said, a weird experience.

It will be interesting to go back and watch Breaking Bad once Saul wraps up knowing what we know now. Let alone what happens in the final season, which co-creator Peter Gould admitted will change the way people view the original series.

“I think by the time you finish watching Better Call Saul, you’re going to see Breaking Bad in a very different light,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “I think we’re going to learn things about the characters in Breaking Bad that we didn’t know. We’re going to learn things about the events of Breaking Bad that we didn’t know. And we’re going to learn things about the fates of a lot of these characters that may surprise people or certainly throw them into a different light.”

It’s hard to imagine there being another series set in the Breaking Bad universe, so Gould and Vince Gilligan only have 13 more episodes to connect the threads between BB and BCS (including, “Where is Kim Wexler when Saul Goodman is Saul Goodman dealing with Walt and Jesse?” as Gould put it) and wrap up the saga of Gene Takavic. That’s a heavy task, but considering they made a spin-off about a strip-mall lawyer that’s arguably better than one of the greatest TV series ever, I have complete faith in them.

