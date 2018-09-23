As Better Call Saul heads toward the end of its fourth season, the debate about whether it’s a better show than its parent series, Breaking Bad, has begun to resurface again, as it seems to do every year. In past years, I didn’t put as much stock in these comparisons because Saul was a much younger show, so it wouldn’t have been fair to pit the two against each other. But that gap is narrowing now. There were only five Breaking Bad seasons, while Better Call Saul is about to finish its fourth, which would give it only 22 episodes less than the original series (BB seasons were longer).
I think asking that question is fair game now, and at least according to Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, Better Call Saul is the better series.
Join The Discussion: Log In With