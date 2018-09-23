AMC

As Better Call Saul heads toward the end of its fourth season, the debate about whether it’s a better show than its parent series, Breaking Bad, has begun to resurface again, as it seems to do every year. In past years, I didn’t put as much stock in these comparisons because Saul was a much younger show, so it wouldn’t have been fair to pit the two against each other. But that gap is narrowing now. There were only five Breaking Bad seasons, while Better Call Saul is about to finish its fourth, which would give it only 22 episodes less than the original series (BB seasons were longer).

I think asking that question is fair game now, and at least according to Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, Better Call Saul is the better series.

A small reflection in the middle of BETTER CALL SAUL's new seasson: I like it even more than BB, not to be a contrarian but because the evident stakes seem smaller but the moral downfall strike me as deeper, more poignant… pic.twitter.com/DGIJg7MLL0 — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 22, 2018

With Walter White (who turns Black) you were tracking a massive downfall/transformation. BCS takes you by the hand as Jimmy becomes Saul Goodman (No Good in him) in small painful tumbles. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 22, 2018

Kim is the key! — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 22, 2018