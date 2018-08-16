AMC

Welcome back to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s Better Call Saul. While Brian Grubb provides his always excellent coverage of the series (here’s his write-up of the most recent episode), here we will look at some of the details viewers may have missed, callbacks to Breaking Bad, references to other shows or movies, and theories on the direction the series is heading. We scour Reddit threads, Twitter, listen each week to the phenomenal Better Call Saul Insider Podcast, and attempt to curate the best intel about each episode.

In this week’s episode, “Breathe,” Jimmy blows a job interview, and Kim blows a casket.

1. How could I have known that murder could sometimes smell like honeysuckle? — The Neff in “Neff Copiers” was initially inspired by the character of Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) in the fantastic 1944 noir Double Indemnity, but that is apparently as far as the comparisons go. According to the episode writer Thomas Schnauz, it was merely a fitting “amusing” name for the place.

2. Downward Spiral

Some viewers might have been thrown off balance by the fact that Jimmy threw a job offer back in the face of the Neff copier guys, and that was by design. It’s all part of Jimmy’s self-destructive behavior, according to Schnauz. In part, it’s because he has a “pit of denial and anger” over the death of Chuck (which he blames himself for, having learned that its origins were in the increased insurance premiums). “He’s weirdly self-destructive now,” adds Gilligan. “It’s chaotic. It’s anarchic, and the audience is to be forgiven by being mystified by his behavior. Being mystified is the right way to feel.” Jimmy doesn’t think much of himself now, and conversely, thinks less of the Neff guys for wanting to hire a “worthless piece of sh*t.”

3. Writing Duo

The guys who play Mr. Neff and Seymour (Andrew Friedman and Michael Naughton) are actually a comedy team. Bob Odenkirk and his wife, Naomi Yomtov, put on a “Not Inappropriate” sketch show for families every year, and Naught and Friedman — who were at the Groundlings together — did a sketch together at that event at some point year. Bob Odenkirk suggested they were a good team and should write together. They’ve been together ever since. In fact, they have a web series, “Puppet High,” which they co-write with former SNL cast member, Mikey Day.