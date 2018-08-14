AMC

Five True Statements is exactly what it sounds like, a discussion about the most recent episode of ‘Better Call Saul’ centered around five undisputable statements of fact. Mostly undisputable, at least. I would never lie to you on purpose. Especially not about ‘Better Call Saul.’

1. Gus Fring does not play

It’s easy to forget, sometimes, that Gus Fring is a ruthless homicidal maniac. You see him sweeping up trash in the parking lot and wearing his little short sleeve dress shirt and you start tricking yourself into thinking of him as the gentleman criminal of the Southwest. A class act. A man with honor who runs his business with logic and spreadsheets instead of fear and firearms. And then the show jolts you back to reality by having him suffocate a man to death with a plastic bag and reveal that he knows what Nacho did to Hector and therefore now “owns” him. Don’t let the spectacles fool you, man. Gus is as brutal as any Salamanca. He’s just more calculated.

Poor Nacho. I realize it’s a weird place to be in, feeling sad for a violent criminal who is a large cog in the distribution of meth. I know I’m not being entirely rational about all of this. He just seems so… tired. He looks like he wants to be anywhere but New Mexico right now. Like if he found a time machine tomorrow he’d go back 15 years and move somewhere quiet. And now he’s gone from being under Hector’s thumb to under Gus’s thumb, and Gus has serious leverage on him, especially considering the cousins are back in town. Things are not great for Nacho.

2. Kim Wexler is a freaking bulldog and you should never forget that

Kim and Jimmy are in a strange place right now. Kim is banged up physically, with her arm still in a sling from the accident and her face still cut and scratched, and so Jimmy is picking up the slack there with breakfasts and shower bags and such. Jimmy, on the other hand, is banged up emotionally after Chuck’s death, and so Kim is picking up the slack there by pouring tequila and roasting Howard Hamlin all the way to hell.

We should talk about that scene. Let’s do that. Go back and watch it again but this time turn the volume all the way down. Just watch Kim’s face. Watch her eyes as she pierces lasers into Howard Hamlin’s soul. Watch the muscles in her and shoulders and neck flare out like a predator preparing to strike. Then watch Howard totally deflate across from her and ask yourself how much of that was acting and how much was just the natural human instinctive reaction Patrick Fabian had to someone tearing him apart limb from limb one phrase at a time. One of these days we’re going to have to give Rhea Seehorn an Emmy, mostly because she deserves it but also because I do not want her to ever yell at me like that.