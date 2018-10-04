AMC

Welcome back to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s Better Call Saul. While Brian Grubb provides his always excellent coverage of the series (here’s his write-up of the most recent episode), here we will look at some of the details viewers may have missed, callbacks to Breaking Bad, references to other shows or movies, and theories on the direction the series is heading. We scour Reddit threads, Twitter, listen each week to the phenomenal Better Call Saul Insider Podcast, and attempt to curate the best intel about each episode.

In this week’s episode, Jimmy melts down; Werner disappears; and Lalo gives Hector a ring.

1. I love this detail from the Insider podcast: When Rhea Seahorn was doing her ADR (automated dialogue replacement) for the teaser sequence, she had to hop on one foot the entire time to duplicate the sound out of running out breath. The only thing harder, she said, was “not laughing” while she was watching Jimmy “flip-flopping.”

AMC

2. Fun detail number two from the teaser sequence: Vince Gillian (who directed the episode) had to call Jimmy Buffet personally and ask for permission to use the shirt that Jimmy wore in the teaser. Buffet clearly said yes, and it was a fun call for Gilligan to make.