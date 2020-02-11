(Warning: Potential spoilers for the fifth season of Better Call Saul will be found below.)

There will only be six seasons of Better Call Saul, meaning that the forthcoming fifth season is the second to last. The series, obviously, is about the transformation of Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman. The first four seasons were about how his brother, Chuck, drove him (even in death) to this new identity, while the fifth season — as we have known — will test Kim and Jimmy’s relationship now that he’s Saul Goodman.

We have now see the episode descriptions for all ten episodes of the fifth season, and we know this much about the fate of Kim Wexler:

Kim is not going to die in the fifth season, or at least not in the first nine episodes, because she appears as a character in all 10 episodes. The episode description for the final episode, however, implies something ominous. Here are the episode titles for the fifth season.

501: Magic Man

502: 50% Off

503: The Guy For This

504: Namaste

505: Dedicado a Max

506: Wexler v. Goodman

507:JMM

508: Bagman

509: Bad Choice Road

510: Something Unforgivable

Meanwhile, if we string together only the parts of the episode descriptions that pertain to Jimmy and Kim, this is what season 5 looks like for them:

Now doing business as Saul Goodman, Jimmy unveils an unorthodox strategy for client development that tests Kim’s tolerance of his new legal persona; Saul is a success at the courthouse but still has yet to win Kim over; As Jimmy doubles down on Saul Goodman, a deeply conflicted Kim brings him an interesting proposition; as she and Jimmy grow closer over their campaign to help a client, Kim makes a surprising call; Kim tries to pump the brakes on Jimmy’s latest scheme, but it may be too late to stop Saul; Jimmy and Kim build a legal firewall with help from Huell; Kim sets things straight with her clients as Jimmy is compromised by his; In the wake of Jimmy’s traumatic misadventure, Kim takes stock of what is important; Jimmy and Kim make a sideways move that takes a serious turn.

Obviously, the episodes descriptions are vague and nondescript, and ultimately, I have no idea what will happen in season five. However, based on their storylines this season, we can expect a lot of back-and-forth intensity between the two. Understanding the pattern that we’ve seen so far between Jimmy and Kim, I expect that Kim will pressure Jimmy pump the brakes on his schemes but ultimately get so caught up in them that she jeopardizes her own career, which itself will probably result in the end of their relationship.