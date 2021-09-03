Production on the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul was temporarily shut down after star Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack, but according to producer Thomas Schnauz, the Emmy-winning series has resumed filming.

“Everything with production is moving forward, steady but slow. We’re filming scenes that don’t involve Bob right now,” he told Den of Geek. “I just finished editing my director’s cut of episode 607, and I addressed some notes on my script for 611. I’m still waiting to hear the dates of when I’ll prep and direct 611.” Schnauz also said that he has “zero idea” when the season will premiere “because of the COVID delays, and then Bob’s heart attack and recovery.” But as long as Odenkirk’s healthy, we’re happy to wait.

“Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much,” Odenkirk wrote in his first public statement following the health scare. “I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONY’s support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

Odenkirk’s Mr. Show buddy, David Cross, is already cracking jokes about his recovery.

Get better, Bob.

(Via Den of Geek)