One of the best episodes of Better Call Saul is also one of the bleakest.

In “Fun and Games,” in which there were no fun or games to be found, Gus refuses to allow himself a moment of happiness; Mike is trapped behind metaphorical bars; and Kim quits being a lawyer. Oh yeah, and she breaks up with Jimmy, who goes full Saul Goodman following a shocking time jump. One of the few laughs during the episode (not a criticism, merely a fact) comes from a dead man’s photographs.

As noted by Twitter user @Mindswideasleep, Howard Hamlin’s memorial at the soon-to-be former Hamlin, Hamlin, & McGill office is decorated with pictures from actor Patrick Fabian’s Instagram. “They just used his Instagram photos I’m dying,” she tweeted.

Here he is diving in Mexico:

And another from the Malibu Triathlon:

The set decorator really outdid themselves: that photo is from 2015, although considering Better Call Saul season six takes place during 2004, Howard’s photos mean he basically invented the selfie. He was a great lawyer, and a trendsetter.

Following the Saul midseason finale, in which he’s shot and killed by Lalo, Fabian told Vulture, “I knew I was going to bow out early, that was already told to me before the season. I didn’t know how, I didn’t know specifics, and like all the seasons, it’s come to me script by script by script. So I didn’t know what was going on until 607 was dropped.” But when he read the script, he thought, “Oh, that’s final. That’s like a shot in the dark as I’m driving away. That’s that.” I mean, he’s kind of in a bunch of Breaking Bad episodes?