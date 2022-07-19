saul kim
amc
TV

Rhea Seehorn Explains Why Rewatching ‘Breaking Bad’ Is ‘Tragic’ Following The Latest ‘Better Call Saul’

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

[This post contains spoilers for Better Call Saul]

Is it too soon to call “Fun and Games” one of the best episodes of Better Call Saul? Probably! But that doesn’t mean it’s true. The last 10 minutes or so of the episode, in particular, should be taught in film school. “How to Do a Time Jump 101.”

Brian Grubb will have his Lie Detector Test recap later today, but for now, let’s turn our attention to something Emmy nominee Rhea Seehorn (that’s fun to type) said in her post-“Fun and Games” interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

When asked whether she was on-hand to watch Bob Odenkirk’s full-blown transformation into Saul Goodman, she replied, “No, but I forget why it didn’t. There was a logistical reason. I think I had to do some inserts from earlier scenes or something. So there was some reason why I couldn’t go, but I didn’t avoid it on purpose.”

But when Seehorn watched the episode, “I realized while watching him in full-fledged Saul mode that I’ll never see that character the same way again because of what they’ve done and what [Jimmy has] done. If I were to re-watch Breaking Bad now, that character is just tragic now. Yes, he was doing sinister things, but in general, he came off as a bit of a dangerous clown. And now, he just seems so sad.”

There is nothing sadder than a bowl of Nutri-Grain Cereal Bars on the breakfast table.

amc

Stay tuned for more Better Call Saul coverage throughout the day.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×