The Better Call Saul Lie Detector Test is a weekly recap of the major events of the final season, separated out by their apparent truthfulness at the time. This is not one of those recaps that gets into granular detail about things. It will miss the occasional callback or foreshadowing. But it will be fun. Sometimes, that’s what’s important.

Season 6, Episode 7: “Plan and Execution” Howard had a great day This was never going to go great for Howard. There was just no reasonable situation where things played out in his favor. He’s on a short list of characters on Better Call Saul who do not appear, or even really come up at all, in Breaking Bad. There has to be a reason for that. The shows are too good and too thought-out to leave important threads dangling and blowing in the wind. We saw how that worked out for, say, Nacho. It’s one of the reasons that Kim and Lalo are now the most interesting characters on the show. The unknown is thrilling. And terrifying. It’s a lot of things. And I’ll get back to the ending and Howard’s fate in a second. I couldn’t avoid it even if I wanted to. But I think it’s important to discuss how things got there. Howard was right, eventually, in a couple of ways. He was right in the way he put the pieces together, even if putting them together in front of another person made him continue to look paranoid and manic. He was right in his diagnosis of both Jimmy and Kim at the end, about Jimmy not being able to help himself and the two of them plugging their missing pieces together. And he was right that he didn’t really deserve any of it, even if he does drive a Jaguar with a “NAMAST3” vanity plate. They treated Howard like a supervillain when he was just a putz. It was never fair. The plan did play out perfectly, though, Once they did the emergency reshoots, with Kim going half-Scorsese on the proceedings. If you’re trying to make your mark look crazy, I mean, getting them to say this out loud is pretty much ideal. It was all so meticulously planned. We had, among other things: Liquid-based amphetamines soaking through his fingers

Private investigator flim-flams

Photograph ruses All strung together perfectly, in order, like a maestro conducting various pieces of an orchestra. Two things become clear in all of this: One, if Jimmy and Kim ever really wanted to use their powers for good, if this wasn’t all so thrilling to them in the moment, the sneaking around and the subterfuge and the naughtiness of it all, they could do almost anything; two, even the best-laid plans cannot fully account for a mustachioed agent of chaos. This brings us to the ending. I saw this coming What I am going to do here is just present you with the notes I took as I was watching the last few minutes of the episode, typos and all, to give you an idea where my head was at as it played out…

Lalo sneaks in

Jimmy and Kim are freaking out

Howard doesn’t realize

LALO

KIMS FACE

JIMMYS FACE

SILENCER

HOWARD

LALO WANTS TO TALK

JIMMY FACE

KIM FACE

HOWAEDDDD

LET’S TALK Which, I think, is both a fair representation of how I felt watching Lalo sneak in to make all these shenanigans suddenly very real and a nice little window into my writing process, to the extent I have one. I legitimately shouted a little. Television is fun. Kim Wexler got what she wanted Hoo buddy, she sure did not. This was all fun for so long. She and Jimmy even got a little handsy with each other when it was playing out, a little celebration nooky. The plan worked and they got what they had been working toward all season and then, suddenly… not so much. It’s all fun and games until a charming psychopath slips in and blows your former boss’s head all over your living room floor. People say this constantly. A few things are worth noting here, and I’m going to do them via bullet points for the sake of efficiency: I still don’t think Kim ends up dead, for a lot of reasons, most of them related to Jimmy not being a shell of a person when we meet him in Breaking Bad, but I do think that card for the vacuum cleaner guy who makes people disappear that popped up the other week sure looks more interesting now

It’s wild to trace this back and see how many potential exit ramps they both blew past that could have prevented this from happening, up to and including Kim literally disregarding an exit to pull a screaming U-turn to follow through with the plan that day

Rhea Seehorn is very good at acting All worth remembering as we move forward. This is the beginning of the end of Lalo I could be wrong on this and I’m sure someone will yell at me if I am but… was that moment in the sewer, when he heard the click and realized Gus was tapping the phone at the nursing home… was that the first time we’ve really seen Lalo lose his cool? It felt notable, even if it wasn’t the first time. Lalo does not crack like that. He’s cold and charming and suave and patient and surprisingly athletic, and he uses all of those things to create an aura of something approaching invincibility. The man has been doing surveillance alone in a sewer for lord knows how long and seems to enjoy it. As I’ve said before, he’s like John Wick crossed with Danny Ocean. Maybe with a little Bond villain tossed in. He delights me.

But this… this felt like a tiny crack in that exterior, right? Like maybe he’s about to let his emotions cause him to make a mistake? The thing about creating a character who seems invincible is that you have to find a way to slide in little slivers in the armor to make them vulnerable. (Superman, kryptonite, etc.) If Lalo starts to snap a little, the cold and calculating and smiling forcefield of his could weaken, and then suddenly that gun hidden in the superlab becomes a whole thing. Shoutout to Chekhov. What we don’t know yet is how long this all takes. There are only a handful of episodes left. Lalo can’t have long for this universe. But if this is how it starts, if he gets angry and makes mistakes… that could explain a lot of things. Hiding in a sewer seems cool I don’t know. One on hand, sewers are smelly and dark and wet and I do not think I would enjoy hanging out in one for any amount of time at all, even just a minute or two. I am very much an above-ground/dry-land type of dude. On the other hand, Lalo seemed like he was having fun. And the image at the top of this section made me laugh out loud. There is very little separating him and a ninja turtle in this moment. You know, besides, like, ooze. Still. The real winner here is Irene Extended litigation would have taken up to two years, by Howard’s own admission. Everything going to heck in dramatic tweaked-out fashion gets her a chunk of the settlement now, in cash, to enjoy in the remaining time she has. Good. Irene deserves everything. If this show does anything to harm her I might blow up a building.