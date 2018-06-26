The First Teaser For ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Has Arrived

#Better Call Saul #Breaking Bad
Entertainment Features
06.25.18

Michele K. Short/AMC/Sony Pictures

Our first look at season four of Better Call Saul has arrived, and it’s clear that Peter Gould and Co. take the Mad Men approach to promoting their series, which is to say: Say as little as possible about what is coming. This 15-second teaser says almost nothing, except that Jeremiah Bitsui — who played Victor in Breaking Bad (Gus Fring killed him in “Box Cutter”) must be ecstatic that he can reprise his character for another season on Saul.

Who else is in season four of Better Call Saul? The trailer offers little in the way of hints, but Vince Gilligan promised that the Venn Diagram between Saul and Breaking Bad will get better in season four. He also suggested that we will meet another character from the Breaking Bad era. Is it Jessie? Is it Walt? Badger? It’s hard to say, because Gilligan says, “I’m not promising you ever saw this character,” which could mean it’s a Breaking Bad character that’s been spoken about but never seen.

TOPICS#Better Call Saul#Breaking Bad
TAGSBETTER CALL SAULBREAKING BAD

