AMC

There hasn’t been much spoken about the upcoming fifth season of Better Call Saul since season four wrapped up outside of its potential to collide with the Breaking Bad movie in the works. Showrunner Peter Gould, however, recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly<?em> and offered a taste of what’s in store. As one might expect after the events of last season, what’s to come is more Saul Goodman and much less Jimmy McGill.

Logistically, however, Jimmy — now that he’s an attorney again — has to amass clients. As expected, that will entail recruiting people from the “world of selling drop phones.” In addition, Jimmy will likely call upon the veterinarian, Caldera, who Gould refers to as the “Craig’s List for the underworld in Albuquerque.” (This is great news for fans of actor Joe DeRosa, who plays Caldera, as it would portend an expanded role in the next season). In building a roster of clients, however, the “situations may require [Saul] to do things and turn a blind eye to things that Jimmy McGill would not be able to stomach.”

In other words, the character will be more Saul than Jimmy this year, and while the storyline may intersect with Walter White or Jesse Pinkman at some point, Saul is a show primarily about three characters, Jimmy McGill and Mike Ehrmantraut and Kim Wexler. Gould said he is “desperate” to cross streams, but would only dip into Breaking Bad if it advances the story of those three characters.