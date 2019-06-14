AMC

Better Call Saul may not have “drone killers” money like a certain show that recently ended (hint: it had dragons; another hint: it’s not Last Call with Carson Daly), but everyone, from the cast to the crew, is worried about spoilers. In a recent interview with Vulture, Rhea Seehorn was asked about Kim Wexler’s infamous ponytail will still be an “emotional barometer” in season four (which will premiere in 2020) — she didn’t have an answer, not because she couldn’t think of anything to say, but because she’s not allowed to say anything.

“I am not allowed to talk about hair. We’re not allowed to do any photos,” Seehorn explained. “I feel bad — we run into fans when we’re shooting but we can’t be photographed in costume at all. But it’s funny that now, because of the ponytail, people will clock what’s going on if I were to post a photo of my hairdo. I can tell you that a lot of decision-making goes into my hairdo.”

Related story: I happened to be in Albuquerque when Breaking Bad was filming what turned out to be “Ozymandias.” From the sidelines, I watched the scene where Walter take Holly away from Skyler being filmed, but between takes, Bryan Cranston came over and started talking to me and other fans. Nicest guy in the world. I even got a photo with him, despite the fact that he was covered in blood and looked like this. How times have changed. I blame the dragons.

Also, please don’t die, Kim. K? Thanks.

(Via Vulture)