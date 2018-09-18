AMC

Five True Statements is exactly what it sounds like, a discussion about the most recent episode of ‘Better Call Saul’ centered around five undisputable statements of fact. Mostly undisputable, at least. I would never lie to you on purpose. Especially not about ‘Better Call Saul.’

1. The montage in the cold open was the best montage and cold open on a show with a history of incredible montages and cold opens

It’s not fair, really. It’s almost showing off at this point. The cold opens on this show are always so good and deeply planned, often starting with a shot that means nothing and slowly reveals something very important. The montages are undefeated, from Jimmy’s Street Life and sock puppet ones to Kim’s Post-It Note mariachi “My Way” interlude. And then the show went and made its best montage yet and plopped it in its cold open and let it run for five full minutes of screen time. No dialogue at all for over 10 percent of the episode’s 41-minute runtime. None needed. It was so good it was practically a passive-aggressive shot at every other show on television. “Oh, you need an extended runtime to tell your story, even without inserting huge wordless stretches? That’s cool, I suppose.” Brutal.

The thing about the montage is that it was an equal mix of style and substance. Set to “Something Stupid” (not the famous Frank and Nancy Sinatra version, a new one commissioned specifically for this episode), it opened on a split-screen of Jimmy and Kim and showed them drifting apart over the remainder of Jimmy suspension. Kim’s side of the screen showed her having success at work, opening what looked like dozens of new bank branches while maintaining a heavy schedule of pro bono defense work, and finally getting her cast off. Jimmy’s side showed him getting deeper into his — apparently legal-ish but still very shady — burner phones hustle, eating sandwiches in a van with Huell and sliding into the life we know ends with him on the floor of a Midwest Cinnabon.

Occasionally, the two sides of the story would match up and you’d see one character reach over the black line separating the stories, whether it was Jimmy pouring wine or Kim leaning over for a brief snuggle. Those moments were even sadder than watching them drift apart because it turned the line into a metaphor. They were together but not. They’re divided, living separate lives, professionally and personally, even as they sit next to each other. It was deep, man. And heartbreaking. It was like the beginning of Up but with more tracksuits.

2. We have what appears to be the official genesis of Saul Goodman

How good was that montage? So good that I rambled on about it for multiple paragraphs and didn’t even mention this moment. We now appear to have the beginning of Saul Goodman. It makes sense, too. There were red herrings and crazy theories but no, it looks like he started using it to sell the burners — possibly to keep his real name clean until his suspension ended, possibly to hide it from Kim, possibly because Saul rhymes with call and Jimmy is always selling — and just kept using it afterward because that’s the name his criminal associates know him by. In hindsight, it is a little hilarious that the show revealed this fact — one the audience has been waiting on for seasons, plural — as a borderline throwaway piece of information during a montage about a relationship crumbling. “Oh, you wanna know when Jimmy becomes Saul? Fine. But you are going to have to pay for it with feelings.” Also brutal.

And after we learned this, after the montage, in a later scene in which Jimmy is selling his phones out of an unmarked van in an empty lot like the legitimate businessman he claims to be, we got to see Huell knock out a police officer with a bag of sandwiches. Solid episode.