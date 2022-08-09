“Ozymandias” is not only widely considered to be the best episode of Breaking Bad — it’s in the running for the best episode of any TV show. (I’m partial to the season two episode of Dog with a Blog, “The Mutt and the Mogul,” but you do you.) It’s the only episode with a 10 out of 10 rating on IMDb, although the latest episode of Better Call Saul might deserve a perfect score, too, for two reasons:

1. It parallels “Ozymandias”

2. Kim Wexler looks cool as hell while smoking a cigarette in the rain

These are equally important.

In “Ozymandias,” Walter threatens his family, and when the police are called, he has a moment of self-realization of what a monster he’s become before cowardly fleeing the house. In “Waterworks,” Saul threatens poor Marion, and when the police are called, he also has a moment of self-realization of what a monster he’s become before cowardly fleeing the house. It’s striking when you watch the scenes side by side, as seen below:

“Ozymandias” ends with Walt being picked up by a van that takes him to Best Quality Vacuum, where he gets a new identity and leaves the state. What happens next for Saul? The promo for the series finale (!) has Gene reciting the code to get in touch with Ed (“Hoover Max Extract Pressure Pro model 60”), but Gene is already his new identity — his third identity, actually. Does he have any moves left to play?

One thing’s for sure: Walt taking baby Holly in “Ozymandias” was bad, but Gene nearly clocking the drugged-out cancer patient in the coconut with his dead dog’s ashes is even worse.

(Via Reddit)