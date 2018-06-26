In speaking with at the AMC Summit in New York last week, Vince Gilligan mentioned that in season four, Better Call Saul will begin to overlap more with characters from Breaking Bad. Gilligan also mentioned a character who was named but never seen in Breaking Bad would be making an appearance, and executive producer Melissa Bernstein confirmed that the character is that of ‘Lalo.’ Moreover, in an interview with Wired magazine earlier this year, Gilligan suggested that Lalo will be “something of a major character” in season four.
OK, but who is Lalo?
The first and only mention of Lalo in either Saul or Breaking Bad comes Bob Odenkirk’s very first episode of Breaking Bad, the episode fittingly called “Better Call Saul.” In one scene, Walter and Jesse kidnap Saul and take him out to the desert where they threaten to kill him.
In what was at the time a throwaway line, Saul says to Jesse and Walter, “Oh no no no no. It wasn’t me. It was Ignacio. He’s the one!” before asking, “Lalo didn’t send you? No Lalo?” before expressing relief upon learning that Lalo had nothing to do with the situation Saul was in out in the desert.
That theory doesn’t track for me. Why would Saul say “It wasn’t me, it was Ignacio” if all he did was help Nacho disappear? For that line to make sense, Saul would have to have been involved in whatever Nacho did to Lalo, as he thinks he’s being blamed for it. If Lalo was going to kill Saul for helping Nacho escape, why would Saul pass the blame?
“It wasn’t me (who helped Ignacio disappear), It was Ignacio” makes no sense; he’d be blaming the disappearance on the guy who disappeared. There must be more to it then that.