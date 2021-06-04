The coolest show on TV is almost back.

HBO’s Betty, about an all-girl friend group of skaters in New York City, was one of the best shows of 2020 and there’s no reason to think season two won’t be just as good. First off, Kirt is back, and Kirt rules. So does Honeybear, and Indigo, and Camille, and Janay, and Kirt’s rat, Persephone, and… I want to be friends with all of them. (It would be a real “how do you do, fellow kids?” scenario.) Also, based on the trailer above, season two will have more skateboard shenanigans, romantic entanglements, and great fashion. Betty is also one of the few shows that can successfully pull off a “COVID season,” as it doesn’t look like it will be the focus of the plot, outside of an encounter with a Karen.

“It’s been a joy to ride through the streets of NYC with the inspiring women of Betty, and we’re grateful to them and to Crystal for sharing their stories and friendships with us,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO programming, said when Betty was renewed for season two. “We can’t wait to watch where our beloved Bettys go next.”

Here’s more:

In Betty, a diverse group of young women navigates their lives through the male-dominated world of skateboarding in New York City. Starring Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg, from Crystal Moselle’s film Skate Kitchen.

Betty returns to HBO on June 11, although you can watch the season premiere now on YouTube.