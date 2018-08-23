Here’s Why ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Is Ending, Even Though It’s Still One Of TV’s Highest-Rated Shows

#The Big Bang Theory
08.23.18 2 hours ago 5 Comments

CBS

On Wednesday, CBS announced that our long national bazinga nightmare is coming to an end: The Big Bang Theory‘s upcoming 12th season will also be the show’s last. No reason at the time was given, only a declaration “to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.” But according to Entertainment Weekly, TV’s most-watched sitcom (that wasn’t canceled for “abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent” statements) is [nerd reference] because star Jim Parsons was planning to exit:

Parsons was ready to say goodbye to the ensemble sitcom that made him a household name. Since there is no show without Dr. Sheldon Cooper, next spring’s 12th season finale of The Big Bang Theory will mark the end of the longest-running multi-camera series in television history. (Via)

Parsons, along with co-stars Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg, make $1 million per episode, and the Emmy-winning actor “stood to make more than $50 million including profits” for two more seasons (there were “preliminary discussions”). But considering he was TV’s highest-paid star last year, money isn’t a concern. Maybe The Big Bang Theory will end with the characters on trial, too, this time for crimes against humanity.

The Big Bang Theory‘s final season premieres on September 24.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Big Bang Theory
TAGSJIM PARSONSTHE BIG BANG THEORY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP